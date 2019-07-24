The Vancouver Whitecaps entertain Cavalry FC in a qualifying round of the Canadian Championship on Wednesday at BC Place.

The Caps are desperately looking for a win to turn their season around. They are on a five-game losing streak during MLS play and are hoping this match against the club from Calgary, which plays in the newly formed Canadian Premier League, will be a turning point in the second half of their season.

"We need the win to qualify to the semi-final and we need the win because of the run we have been through," said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos.

Earlier this month the Caps played the first leg in Calgary which ended in a scoreless tie, conditions on the pitch at Spruce Meadows were less than ideal.

"It was tough conditions because of the field. They had horses on the field prior to the game, which was not great for the pitch, I’ll tell you that right now. Now, it’s going to be nice to play at home on a field that is really wide," Whitecaps goalkeeper Max Crepeau told the media on Monday.

Crepeau, along with Caps defender Doneil Henry, both from Canada, have experience at the Canada Cup and will be relied upon as the team is required to start at least three Canadians for the match.

"We got to win," Henry said. "It's the Canada Cup, pride for Canadians, and bring some silverware to the club. I've won it three times, I know what it takes and want to see some success and bring some life to the fans."

The recent slump has affected attendance as some fans have turned away and have questioned the performance on the pitch. The club sits at the bottom of the Western conference, 10 points out of a playoff spot.

"You can feel it, it's not a good feeling. It's almost like a nightmare that's never ending. Mentally strong guys will be alright, you have to have character and build for success," explained Henry.

Success starts with a victory over Cavalry FC which the team is not taking lightly even if they play in a lower division.

"I learned about their fighting spirit, their commitment. Like I said, every game is a tough one and we have to respect every opponent," Dos Santos told the media. "They are going to come out excited, they are going to be intense, they're dangerous on set plays, they're dangerous in their direct play and we have to be ready we have to play with pride and we have to play like I said before with the objective of being in the semi-final."

On the line is a trip to the semi-final round of the Canadian Championship, the competition involves all premier professional teams in Canada. The eventual winner takes the Voyageurs Cup and represents Canada at the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Whitecaps kick off the second leg of their Canadian Championship qualifying round matchup against Cavalry FC Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PST.