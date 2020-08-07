VANCOUVER -- A Cranbrook theatre says the death of Tony Award-winning B.C. actor Brent Carver means "a bright light has exited the stage."

The Key City Theatre posted the tribute to Facebook after Carver's family confirmed the 68-year-old died Tuesday in his hometown of Cranbrook.

Carver's career in film, television and theatre spanned four decades between 1972 and 2017 when he appeared that season at the Stratford Festival's presentation of "School For Scandal."

Carver won the 1993 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, for his portrayal of Luis Molina in "Kiss of the Spider Woman," which ran on Broadway for just over two years.