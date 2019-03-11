In the wake of a plane crash in Ethiopia that left 157 dead, including 18 Canadians, passengers on Canadian airlines are looking to change flights over concerns about the type of aircraft.

A Boeing 737 Max 8 was involved in the crash in Ethiopia on Sunday, and was also the same model of aircraft in a deadly Indonesia crash that killed 189 people in October.

Both Air Canada and WestJet own and operate Boeing 737 Max 8s and both say they are confident in using the planes.

"These aircraft have performed excellently from a safety, reliability and customer satisfaction perspective," Air Canada spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur said in an email to The Canadian Press. "We continue to operate our normal B737 schedule."

WestJet says it won't be grounding any of the aircraft.

"WestJet remains confident in the safety of our Boeing 737 fleet, including our 13 MAX 8 aircraft," the airline said in a tweet.

But passengers aren't as sure.

#aircanada im scheduled on wed on a boeing 737 max 8 Calgary to Palm Springs. What are my options to take a different plane? Im travelling with my 3 year old and husband. A bit freaked out. — Danielle Buwalda (@DMBuwalda) March 11, 2019

@WestJet are there any plans to ground the reported 15 Max 8 planes you currently have. I have a flight on one of those planes after calling to confirm. I’m not comfortable. WHAT ARE YOU DOING ABOUT THIS!!! ....#Ground737Max — Andrene Evans (@angelgirl071) March 11, 2019

Hey @WestJet can you tell me what extra safety precautions you are taking with your Boeing 737 Max 8 flights? I happen to be taking one this week and would like to know. Thank you! Ps. Why aren't you grounding them? — JenU2 (@JenU2) March 11, 2019

@WestJet just found out an upcoming flight of ours will be on a Max 8 plane, and don’t feel safe having to be on the flight. I tried to call to express concerns and the agent wouldn’t allow me to talk to anyone else, wouldn’t document our concerns, and actually hung up on me — Sonder + Stone (@sonderandstone) March 11, 2019

@AirCanada . I will be flying between YYC to YVR later this month and the planes you are using is 737MAX8 . Any plans to change that? I understand you are not grounding them but what about customer safety? 2 crashes in 5 mths — Anita Dramowicz (@AnitaIpDramowic) March 11, 2019

@AirCanada I am unwilling to take my flight from Vancouver to Honolulu on the clearly unsafe 737 Max 8. How do I change this booking? Happy to fly via Las Vegas (and pay the difference) if necessary to avoid this aircraft. Please advise. — AJW (@WeddyWedders) March 11, 2019

The Air Canada Pilots Association called on Transport Minister Marc Garneau to "to take proactive action to ensure the safety of the Canadian travelling public."

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents WestJet, Air Transat and Delta pilots, cautioned against speculation.

"As the various parties responsible for this investigation begin their work, we caution against speculation about what may have caused this tragic accident," it said in a statement.

But WestJet and Air Canada's continued use of the airline received support from Garneau.

He said he would board a Max 8 "without hesitation."

"Flying in this country is one of the safest ways to travel. The statistics very, very clearly prove that," he said.