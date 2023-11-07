VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • $80K of illegal fireworks seized in Surrey

    FILE: Boxes of fireworks are seen in an undated image. FILE: Boxes of fireworks are seen in an undated image.

    Bylaw officers in Surrey have made another significant seizure of illegal fireworks.

    In a news release issued Monday, the city estimated the value of the seized fireworks at $80,000 and described how the investigation unfolded.

    "Bylaw officers scheduled an appointment with the seller to purchase fireworks and attended a property which appeared to be an abandoned house," the statement from the city says.

    "Officers posed as customers and observed a large accumulation of fireworks from the doorstep."

    The would-be sellers were issued tickets.

    In the days leading up to Halloween, Surrey city officials seized $100,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

    "I hope these large seizures send a clear message to anyone wanting to illegally sell fireworks in Surrey that this activity won’t be tolerated in our city," Mayor Brenda Locke said in the statement.

    Violating the city's fireworks bylaws, which prohibit the selling or setting off of fireworks without a permit, can lead to a fine of up to $5,000. Businesses can also have their licences suspended or revoked.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is also set to vote to advance a Conservative private member's bill seeking further carbon price exemptions for certain fuels used in farming.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News