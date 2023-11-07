$80K of illegal fireworks seized in Surrey

Bylaw officers in Surrey have made another significant seizure of illegal fireworks.

In a news release issued Monday, the city estimated the value of the seized fireworks at $80,000 and described how the investigation unfolded.

"Bylaw officers scheduled an appointment with the seller to purchase fireworks and attended a property which appeared to be an abandoned house," the statement from the city says.

"Officers posed as customers and observed a large accumulation of fireworks from the doorstep."

The would-be sellers were issued tickets.

In the days leading up to Halloween, Surrey city officials seized $100,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

"I hope these large seizures send a clear message to anyone wanting to illegally sell fireworks in Surrey that this activity won’t be tolerated in our city," Mayor Brenda Locke said in the statement.

Violating the city's fireworks bylaws, which prohibit the selling or setting off of fireworks without a permit, can lead to a fine of up to $5,000. Businesses can also have their licences suspended or revoked.