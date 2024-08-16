VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 74 counterfeit iPhones, dozens of other fake products seized in 'sophisticated' operation, Surrey RCMP say

    Police seized more than 100 counterfeit smartphones and dozens of other fake items. (Surrey RCMP) Police seized more than 100 counterfeit smartphones and dozens of other fake items. (Surrey RCMP)
    Share

    Mounties in Surrey have seized more than 100 counterfeit smartphones and dozens of other items in an investigation that began with a suspicious package last December.

    The seized package contained "what appeared to be multiple new Apple iPhones in their original packages with corresponding receipts," Surrey RCMP said in a news release Friday.

    "However, upon further investigation, the phones were determined to be counterfeit and the receipts were fraudulent."

    The detachment's south community response unit continued investigating and learned that the counterfeit smartphones and "other well-produced counterfeit products" were being sold as genuine across the Lower Mainland in a "sophisticated" operation, police said.

    In late June, the team executed two search warrants – one at a home on 135 Street near 69 Avenue in Surrey and the other at a home on 124 Avenue near 217 Street in Maple Ridge.

    Surrey RCMP said they seized the following items in the searches:

    • 74 counterfeit Apple iPhones in product boxes with 93 corresponding fraudulent receipts
    • Nine counterfeit Apple Watch Ultras in product boxes with four corresponding fraudulent receipts
    • 29 counterfeit Apple Airpod Pros in product boxes with 25 corresponding fraudulent receipts
    • Two counterfeit Apple Airpod Maxes
    • 51 counterfeit Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phones in product boxes with 50 corresponding fraudulent receipts
    • 12 counterfeit Prada sunglasses in product boxes with fraudulent certificates of authenticity
    • One counterfeit Dyson hairdryer
    • A large number of counterfeit Apple product boxes, both empty and containing devices
    • Security/authentication package stickers

    Investigators also seized "personal electronic devices" during the searches, police said, adding that they have identified "multiple suspects" who they believe were knowingly selling the fake products and presenting them as real.

    "Investigators are working to submit a complete report to the BC Prosecution Service for charge approval," the release reads.

    In the meantime, police are warning the public to "take proactive steps" to verify the authenticity of cellphones purchased from sellers other than the manufacturer or retail outlets.

    "When making a large purchase such as a smartphone, pay attention to the details," said Sgt. Tammy Lobb, in the release.

    "Do not give your hard-earned money to a scammer, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

    Police are asking anyone who "inadvertently or unknowingly" purchased a counterfeit smartphone to contact them at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-207100. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News