A man ordered to stay away from a pipeline terminal in Burnaby, B.C. approached the property through the water, it seems.

Mounties say they took a 71-year-old man into custody early Wednesday morning after he was found on the Westridge Marine Terminal property.

They said he was in breach of a court-ordered injunction that bars anti-pipeline demonstrators from being within five metres of Trans Mountain pipeline sites.

It is alleged that the man entered the property from the waters of the Burrard Inlet.

At the time of his arrest shortly before 4 a.m., he was wearing a wetsuit and snorkel gear, the RCMP said.

The man remained in custody later in the day, and was scheduled to appear in court.