63 neglected dogs seized from Mission property claiming to be rescue organization: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA has seized 63 dogs that were kept in "substandard conditions" by an individual in Mission who claimed to be operating a rescue organization.

In a news release Thursday, the animal welfare organization says the dogs — primarily small and medium sized — included a mix of breeds and were found suffering from a range of medical and behavioural welfare concerns.

All of the dogs have since been examined by veterinarians and are now being cared for at various SPCA locations.

"The BC SPCA works closely with the many reputable rescue organizations that operate here in B.C. and we strongly support the work that they do," says Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

"However, in cases where an individual or group causes or allows animals to be in distress, we have to ensure that these animals are protected and receive the care that they urgently need."

Drever adds that the canines were being kept in a garage and various rooms inside the home.

"Some of the issues involved unsanitary conditions, overcrowding and high ammonia levels from urine," she says.

The BC SPCA is asking anyone who can help these dogs or other animals in need to consider making a donation on its website.