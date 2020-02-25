VANCOUVER -- Police have moved in to arrest individuals blocking an intersection outside the Port of Vancouver.

The demonstrators say they're supporting Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, and had blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive since Monday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., Vancouver police began reading the injunction to the demonstrators over a loud speaker. A couple dozen officers were on scene and while most of the demonstrators moved to the sidewalk, police began arresting individuals still in the intersection at about 1 p.m. Over the next hour, six people were arrested.

One woman being arrested by @VancouverPD now for violating the court injunction. She has a pink pillow that’s been put in a plastic bag. She was given ample warning by police to leave and chose to be arrested. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/a6Bx4P4Ylq — David Molko (@molkoreports) February 25, 2020

The blockade is the latest action in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose Coastal GasLink's pipeline project in northern B.C., and it's not the first time the port has been blocked. On Feb. 9, demonstrators stayed the night and eventually 43 people were arrested.

At the time of that blockade, the Vancouver Police Department said officers were enforcing a court order to clear three entry points at the Port of Vancouver. All 43 people were released with conditions to abide by the injunction, according to police.

For this week's blockade, the VPD has encouraged drivers to avoid Hastings and Clark and TransLink has rerouted some buses that normally go through the area.

"I would say for those people who are being inconvenienced by our blockade here, that the inconvenience of colonialism that Indigenous people have faced for hundreds of years now is much greater," Knight said.

In a statement issued Monday, the port said they were working with Vancouver police to "address" the protest and the previous court injunction is still valid.

"The disruptions to port operations over the past few weeks have had a significant impact on Canadians across the country, who rely on the businesses that import and export goods through the port for employment and for the products that support each of us every day," the port said.

"While we respect the right to a peaceful protest, the port authority has a federal responsibility to ensure the safe and efficient movement of Canada’s trade through the port."

Actions in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have been ongoing across the country for weeks. Demonstrators say they oppose the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline, which is being built to transport natural gas from Kitimat.

But the project has highlighted a larger debate on the amount of power hereditary chiefs should hold under Canadian law. While the Indian Act established band councils, hereditary chiefs are part of a traditional form of Indigenous government and Canadian courts have struggled with how to recognize their leadership.

Right now, the Coastal GasLink pipeline has support from 20 elected band councils along the route. However, five Wet'suwet'en hereditary clan chiefs are opposed to the project and say they have authority over 22,000 square kilometres of traditional territory that the pipeline would cross.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault and Carly Yoshida-Butryn