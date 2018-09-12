

CTV Vancouver





Six people were taken to hospital after a pickup truck crashed with a bus in Port Moody, B.C. during the Wednesday morning rush hour.

The pickup T-boned the TransLink bus at around 8 a.m. near the intersection of St. Johns and Williams streets, close to the Moody Centre SkyTrain Station.

The impact of the collision left the rear doors of the bus mangled, and emergency responders had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue one passenger who was pinned inside.

But police said all of the injuries suffered in the crash were minor, despite the condition of the bus, which was left with a large hole near the rear doors.

"I believe that the hole in the side of the bus occurred from the extrication, so it probably looks a lot worse than it is," Const. Jason Maschke told CTV News.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but said it appears the bus was making a left turn on its way to a bus terminal when the pickup slammed into it.