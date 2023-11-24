5 things to do in Vancouver this weekend that aren't Black Friday shopping
There will be no shortage of shoppers crowding Vancouver stores in search of Black Friday deals this weekend. Here are five things you can do before, after or instead of bargain-hunting.
STROLL THROUGH A 'BOTANICAL WONDERLAND'
Looking to enjoy some holiday sparkle and a little fresh air?
There will be more than a million twinkling lights on display at VanDusen Botanical Garden's annual Festival of Lights event, opening Friday.
"Step into a botanical wonderland," reads the event's website. "Get in the holiday spirit with the infamous Dancing Lights, explore themed light areas, and savour tasty treats from a variety of food vendors."
The event is running through Jan. 7 at the VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak St., but will be closed on Christmas Day. There will be a sensory-friendly night for neurodiverse individuals, their families and caretakers on Nov. 28.
Tickets to the Festival of Lights range from $12.32 to $26.88, and must be purchased in advance. Admission for children four and under is free.
LEARN ABOUT CANADA'S SHERLOCK HOLMES
You can also take in the latest exhibit at the Vancouver Police Museum and Archives, which explores the life of John Vance, the man nicknamed Canada's Sherlock Holmes.
Vance was a pioneering forensic scientist who helped solve some of Canada's "most sensational 20th century murders," developing influential techniques in toxicology, firearms examination and autopsy, according to a news release from the museum.
The Becoming Vance exhibit – said to be the facility's largest exhibition in years – opens Friday at the Vancouver Police Museum and Archive at 240 East Cordova St. Admission is $10 for youths and $13.50 for adults, and there is a special rate of $35 for families of four.
IMMERSE YOURSELF IN VR ARTWORK
Have you ever immersed yourself in a work of virtual art?
That's the intriguing experience on offer at the V-Unframed digital art exhibition, running Nov. 24 through Nov. 26.
"Explore a selection of local and international immersive artworks," reads the website for the event, billed as being at the "crossroads of art and technology."
Anyone interested in strapping on a VR headset and diving in must register online for a timeslot. The exhibition is being held at Beaumont Studios, 315 West 5th Avenue, and tickets range from $10 to $15 for 90 minutes. Admission is free for children under 12.
HAVE BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
For the next few weekends, families can experience FlyOver Canada, enjoy a warm breakfast, and get a visit from Santa Claus – all in one place.
FlyOver Canada’s Breakfast with Santa event begins with a buffet featuring a variety of staples – as well as waffles from Patisserie Lebeau – that will be attended by St. Nick Himself. Families will then board the "Soar with Santa" ride, which promises a festive flight across Canada and the North Pole.
The event is running every Friday and Saturday morning through Dec. 17 at Canada Place. Tickets are $85 for adults and $55 for children.
TAKE IN SOME TURKISH CINEMA
This weekend also marks the 10th Vancouver Turkish Film Festival, launching Friday with an opening night gala at Simon Fraser University's Goldcorp Centre.
Apart from screening a selection of feature-length and short films, the festival will host a discussion panel titled "Identities in Flux: Culture in the Digital Age," delving into how cultural and personal identities are represented on screen. Turkish-German filmmaker Cem Kaya, whose film "Love, Deutschmarks and Death" is opening the festival, will be among the panelists.
Showtimes and tickets, which begin at $13.05 for a single screening, are available through the Vancouver Turkish Film Festival website.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
How retailers, Canadian consumers are handling Black Friday amid inflation, according to experts
Amid high interest rates, inflation and decreased consumer spending, Canadian retailers have their work cut out for them trying to get people to make purchases this Black Friday, according to experts.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
Changes may soon be coming to how booze is sold in Ontario. Here's what some in the industry are hoping to see
Big changes could soon be on the horizon for Ontario’s alcohol retail landscape, with the premier signaling Friday that he plans to move ahead with his promise to provide more “convenience and selection” across the province.
Cambridge, Ont. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student facing disciplinary action
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board is accused of professional misconduct over alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a student.
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza ceasefire begins
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire deal.
NBA investigating accusation that Thunder's Josh Giddey had relationship with underage girl
The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.
Runaway bull on Phoenix freeway gets wrangled back without injury
Arizona state troopers say nobody was injured when a runaway bull was found wandering around a Phoenix freeway early Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Number in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 drops to lowest level in almost 4 months
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. fell below 200 on Thursday for the first time in nearly four months.
-
No jail time for B.C. fraudster whose sentencing was delayed so he could pay back victim
A former Richmond resident has received a suspended sentence and probation after pleading guilty to fraud over $5,000 back in 2018. The sentencing in the case was delayed for several years to allow the perpetrator to pay restitution to his victim.
-
B.C. inmate airlifted to hospital after assault at maximum-security prison
A federal inmate at a maximum-security prison in British Columbia was airlifted to hospital Monday following an assault by fellow inmates.
Calgary
-
2 people injured following Market Mall incident, 4 people in police custody
Calgary police are on scene at Market Mall Friday afternoon after an incident took place that left one person in life-threatening condition.
-
3 career college branches in southern Alberta shut down, students now search for answers
Students enrolled at three southern Alberta Academy of Learning branches are no longer able to take classes and say they can’t get their money back.
-
Calgarians focused on next steps as Palestinians and Israelis freed
Though Calgary's Palestinian and Jewish communities welcomed the release of captives on Friday, both sides say the next steps are critical for a positive outcome in the Middle East.
Edmonton
-
RCMP identify suspect in Red Deer firearms incident
RCMP in Red Deer have identified a man they're looking for in a firearms incident Friday afternoon on the north side of the city.
-
Expansion of Anthony Henday Drive complete in southwest Edmonton
After construction delays and major traffic jams, Anthony Henday Drive is now fully open in southwest Edmonton.
-
Draisaitl has 2 goals, McDavid 4 points as Oilers end Capitals' 5-game winning streak
Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Connor McDavid had four assists and the Edmonton Oilers ended their three-game skid by beating the Washington Capitals 5-0 on Friday.
Toronto
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
Doug Ford will not remove MPP from caucus amid allegations of 'dangerous rhetoric' on social media
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said he will not be removing one of his MPPs from caucus following calls from two Muslim groups who claim she used ‘dangerous rhetoric’ on her social media.
-
Ontarians among Canada’s second most angry region, study finds
Ontario has been found to be the second angriest region in the country, according to a new study.
Montreal
-
Police called to Laval home hours before woman was stabbed to death
A 30-year-old man accused of stabbing his aunt to death in Laval Thursday night has been charged with second-degree murder as questions remain unanswered about what happened in the hours leading up to the killing.
-
New crack discovered on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge: Another lane to close indefinitely
Those hoping to travel between the Island of Montreal and Vaudreuil-Dorion this weekend may want to alter plans or prepare for major traffic as the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge will be closed. The Quebec Transport Ministry (QMT) said on Friday that crews will use the weekend to reconfigure the traffic lanes.
-
Some major Quebec unions still on strike; Common Front members back at work
The FIQ and FAE strikes continued on Friday, while the three-day Common Front strike ended on Thursday evening. Only the major federation of teachers' unions (Fédération autonome de l'enseignement - FAE), which represents 66,000 primary and secondary teachers, is on indefinite strike.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government may push back promise to freeze hydroelectric rates
Manitoba's new NDP government may push back a promise to freeze hydroelectric rates for one year.
-
Manitoba government to hire more staff to speed up hospital discharge times
The Manitoba government is recruiting dozens of allied health-care workers to help speed up discharge times in hospital emergency departments.
-
'One of the scariest things': Blood donors save little girl's life; mom now donates blood
Performing on stage requires nerves of steel and a bit of bravery, and at just 11 years old, hip-hop dancer Samantha Carbert already has both in spades.
Saskatoon
-
Former Saskatoon teacher 'crossed a line,' Crown claims in closing arguments
Closing arguments in the trial of a former Saskatoon teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student wrapped up Friday morning.
-
Sask. woman hopes billboards will lead to information about brother's death
A Saskatchewan woman is hoping a billboard campaign will help produce leads about her brother's suspicious death.
-
New Saskatoon affordable housing will help people with spinal cord injuries
A collaboration between the province, the City of Saskatoon and an Alberta-based developer is helping provide affordable and barrier-free housing.
Regina
-
Regina city council approves interim board for REAL
A new interim board of directors for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) was approved by city council at a special meeting on Friday afternoon.
-
Sask. premier concerned over 'anti-Semitic chant' heard at legislature
Premier Scott Moe is concerned about an ‘anti-Semitic chant’ used during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the legislature this week.
-
Riders' Trevor Harris wants 'alpha male' for new coach, says recovery going well
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris says he’s had conversations but will not get a say in who the team hires as its next head coach.
Atlantic
-
Disappearance of woman deemed suspicious: Cape Breton police
Police in Cape Breton are treating the recent disappearance of a woman as suspicious.
-
Student attack caught on video at Moncton school
Fourteen-year-old Maria Bueno was attacked at Moncton High School on Wednesday.
-
Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP
The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.
London
-
One person in custody after incident at Medway High School
Middlesex OPP have responded to an incident at Medway High School in Arva.
-
'The Bob' bows out, final day at east-end YMCA
It is the final day for the Bob Hayward YMCA — 60 years of service at the Hamilton Road location, known affectionately as ‘The Bob,’ will end at 8 p.m.
-
Council poised to add three weeks to approval process for future homeless hub locations
There’s growing recognition on council that the process to approve the locations of the city’s first service hubs for Londoners experiencing homelessness may have moved too quickly.
Northern Ontario
-
Late removal of wolf/coyote traps costs northern Ont. man $2,850 in fines
A trapper from Nobel, Ont., has been fined after conservation officers discovered he had forgotten to remove wire snares set up to trap coyotes and wolves.
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
One killed as collision closes Hwy. 11 near Matheson
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 is closed Friday morning because of a collision that left one person dead.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student facing disciplinary action
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board is accused of professional misconduct over alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a student.
-
Donations needed as pet food costs rise: Guelph Humane Society
Pet food prices have gone up recently due to inflation. To help pet owners in the community, the Guelph Humane Society has started a pet food bank.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Waterloo
A 41-year-old man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Waterloo Friday morning.