5 things to do in Vancouver this weekend that aren't Black Friday shopping

There will be no shortage of shoppers crowding Vancouver stores in search of Black Friday deals this weekend. Here are five things you can do before, after or instead of bargain-hunting.

STROLL THROUGH A 'BOTANICAL WONDERLAND'

Looking to enjoy some holiday sparkle and a little fresh air?

There will be more than a million twinkling lights on display at VanDusen Botanical Garden's annual Festival of Lights event, opening Friday.

"Step into a botanical wonderland," reads the event's website. "Get in the holiday spirit with the infamous Dancing Lights, explore themed light areas, and savour tasty treats from a variety of food vendors."

The event is running through Jan. 7 at the VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak St., but will be closed on Christmas Day. There will be a sensory-friendly night for neurodiverse individuals, their families and caretakers on Nov. 28.

Tickets to the Festival of Lights range from $12.32 to $26.88, and must be purchased in advance. Admission for children four and under is free.

LEARN ABOUT CANADA'S SHERLOCK HOLMES

You can also take in the latest exhibit at the Vancouver Police Museum and Archives, which explores the life of John Vance, the man nicknamed Canada's Sherlock Holmes.

Vance was a pioneering forensic scientist who helped solve some of Canada's "most sensational 20th century murders," developing influential techniques in toxicology, firearms examination and autopsy, according to a news release from the museum.

The Becoming Vance exhibit – said to be the facility's largest exhibition in years – opens Friday at the Vancouver Police Museum and Archive at 240 East Cordova St. Admission is $10 for youths and $13.50 for adults, and there is a special rate of $35 for families of four.

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN VR ARTWORK

Have you ever immersed yourself in a work of virtual art?

That's the intriguing experience on offer at the V-Unframed digital art exhibition, running Nov. 24 through Nov. 26.

"Explore a selection of local and international immersive artworks," reads the website for the event, billed as being at the "crossroads of art and technology."

Anyone interested in strapping on a VR headset and diving in must register online for a timeslot. The exhibition is being held at Beaumont Studios, 315 West 5th Avenue, and tickets range from $10 to $15 for 90 minutes. Admission is free for children under 12.

HAVE BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

For the next few weekends, families can experience FlyOver Canada, enjoy a warm breakfast, and get a visit from Santa Claus – all in one place.

FlyOver Canada’s Breakfast with Santa event begins with a buffet featuring a variety of staples – as well as waffles from Patisserie Lebeau – that will be attended by St. Nick Himself. Families will then board the "Soar with Santa" ride, which promises a festive flight across Canada and the North Pole.

The event is running every Friday and Saturday morning through Dec. 17 at Canada Place. Tickets are $85 for adults and $55 for children.

TAKE IN SOME TURKISH CINEMA

This weekend also marks the 10th Vancouver Turkish Film Festival, launching Friday with an opening night gala at Simon Fraser University's Goldcorp Centre.

Apart from screening a selection of feature-length and short films, the festival will host a discussion panel titled "Identities in Flux: Culture in the Digital Age," delving into how cultural and personal identities are represented on screen. Turkish-German filmmaker Cem Kaya, whose film "Love, Deutschmarks and Death" is opening the festival, will be among the panelists.

Showtimes and tickets, which begin at $13.05 for a single screening, are available through the Vancouver Turkish Film Festival website.