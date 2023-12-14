5 festive events happening in Vancouver this weekend

The holidays are upon us, and there's no shortage of festive events and activities in Vancouver this weekend. Here are five reasons to leave the warmth of your living room.

GOH BALLET'S THE NUTCRACKER

If you're in the mood for a live performance, there are few more festive than Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.

Experience the 1892 story – which unfolds on Christmas Eve in a child's imagination – with the Goh Ballet's annual performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Tickets for five shows scheduled from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon are available online.

PERUSE SANTA'S WORKSHOP

Still have some holiday shopping to do? Take a trip to Santa's Workshop at Pacific Arts Market.

Attendees can peruse handmade art and gifts from a variety of local artists – and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus while they're at it.

Earlybird tickets to the event, located at 1448 W. Broadway, are available online for free.

WEIRDOS MARKET

For a more off-kilter shopping experience, you can head to East Vancouver for the annual Weirdos Holiday Market, which ends this Sunday.

The event promises "all things extraordinary, offbeat, and utterly out of this world," with live entertainment accompanying a variety of vendors hawking unusual wares.

Admission is $5, and the market is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, then 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

EXPLORE AN ILLUMINATED FOREST

If you enjoy colourful lights – and own a warm coat – there's plenty to enjoy at the annual Canyon Lights event at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

Between the illuminated bridge, glittering forest walk, and twinkling cliffside pathway, the event promises many "Instagram-worthy" photo opportunities. There's also hot chocolate and live music.

The park is open from 11 a.m. to 9 pm. daily, and tickets must be purchased in advance online.

WATCH A HOLIDAY CLASSIC

If you enjoy holiday movies, you've probably already seen Home Alone – but nothing breathes new life into a beloved classic like experiencing it on the big screen.

And this Sunday, you can enjoy the 1990 comedy for free at The Centre for Performing Arts.

Register online to attend the 3 p.m. screening at 777 Homer St., and don't forget to pick up some free popcorn.

And if you can't make that screening, you could still take in Home Alone, Elf or Die Hard at The Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano next week.