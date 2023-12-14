5 festive events happening in Vancouver this weekend
The holidays are upon us, and there's no shortage of festive events and activities in Vancouver this weekend. Here are five reasons to leave the warmth of your living room.
GOH BALLET'S THE NUTCRACKER
If you're in the mood for a live performance, there are few more festive than Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.
Experience the 1892 story – which unfolds on Christmas Eve in a child's imagination – with the Goh Ballet's annual performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.
Tickets for five shows scheduled from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon are available online.
PERUSE SANTA'S WORKSHOP
Still have some holiday shopping to do? Take a trip to Santa's Workshop at Pacific Arts Market.
Attendees can peruse handmade art and gifts from a variety of local artists – and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus while they're at it.
Earlybird tickets to the event, located at 1448 W. Broadway, are available online for free.
WEIRDOS MARKET
For a more off-kilter shopping experience, you can head to East Vancouver for the annual Weirdos Holiday Market, which ends this Sunday.
The event promises "all things extraordinary, offbeat, and utterly out of this world," with live entertainment accompanying a variety of vendors hawking unusual wares.
Admission is $5, and the market is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, then 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
EXPLORE AN ILLUMINATED FOREST
If you enjoy colourful lights – and own a warm coat – there's plenty to enjoy at the annual Canyon Lights event at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.
Between the illuminated bridge, glittering forest walk, and twinkling cliffside pathway, the event promises many "Instagram-worthy" photo opportunities. There's also hot chocolate and live music.
The park is open from 11 a.m. to 9 pm. daily, and tickets must be purchased in advance online.
WATCH A HOLIDAY CLASSIC
If you enjoy holiday movies, you've probably already seen Home Alone – but nothing breathes new life into a beloved classic like experiencing it on the big screen.
And this Sunday, you can enjoy the 1990 comedy for free at The Centre for Performing Arts.
Register online to attend the 3 p.m. screening at 777 Homer St., and don't forget to pick up some free popcorn.
And if you can't make that screening, you could still take in Home Alone, Elf or Die Hard at The Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano next week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, poised to become law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday and is now poised to become law.
Liberals, NDP agree to new deadline to introduce pharmacare legislation
After being unable to table — let alone pass — pharmacare framework legislation this year, the Liberals and New Democrats have agreed to a new deadline to present the bill: March 1, 2024.
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
'I haven't done anything criminally wrong': Arrest warrant issued for 'crypto king' associate in Dubai
An Ontario judge has ordered the arrest of an associate of the self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
Fourth Calgarian arrested for terrorism-related offences in ongoing investigation
A fourth person has been arrested in Calgary as part of an ongoing national security investigation related to terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites.
Liberal MPs ask universities if calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes
Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies.
As Conservative House tactics persist, Gould suggests Poilievre's party take a 'time-out'
As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'
Boy, 13, charged after allegedly planning mass shooting in a synagogue
A 13-year old boy from Canton, Ohio, has been charged with allegedly planning a mass shooting of a local Jewish synagogue.
Canada produced nearly a quarter of the global wildfire emissions in 2023: report
Canada produced 23 per cent of the global wildfire carbon emissions for 2023, according to a new report by Copernicus, an environmental observation department of the European Union’s Space program.
Vancouver Island
-
Permanent drug-inhalation site opens in Victoria
A permanent drug-inhalation site has opened in downtown Victoria, in what health authorities say is the first indoor facility of its kind in North America.
-
Avian flu spreads to more than 50 flocks in B.C.
More than 50 poultry farms in British Columbia have been infected with avian flu since October, but animal health officials say that rate is slowing as the fall migration of wild birds ends.
-
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
Calgary
-
'I was desperate': Former patient warns about Calgary doctor awaiting penalty for professional misconduct
A Calgary doctor found guilty of professional misconduct is waiting to find out his penalty and a former patient is warning others based on his experience with that doctor.
-
Calgary bar owner Grant Cichacki facing 6 more sexual assault charges
A Calgary bar owner accused of sexually assaulting an employee is now facing more charges.
-
Teen charged in fatal Springbank crash pleads guilty to all charges
There was a heated interaction between the family of one of the victims and the family of the accused after a teenage girl pleaded guilty to all charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springbank more than two years ago.
Edmonton
-
Alberta records highest number of weekly new flu cases in 14 years
With one week left of fall until it's officially winter — and the Christmas holidays soon after — the number of people in Alberta becoming sick with influenza is the highest it’s been since October 2009.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
-
Alberta increasing mandatory crash reporting threshold from $2,000 to $5,000
Crashes with a damage value below $2,000 will not have to be reported in Alberta in the new year.
Toronto
-
Toronto City Council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, asks TTC to rename two subway stations
Toronto City Council has approved a motion to rename Yonge-Dundas Square and to ask the TTC to rename two subway stations, while at the same time pausing the renaming process for Dundas Street itself.
-
'I haven't done anything criminally wrong': Arrest warrant issued for 'crypto king' associate in Dubai
An Ontario judge has ordered the arrest of an associate of the self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
-
Video shows group with gas cans before fire guts $13.8M Toronto mansion; arson investigation underway
Shortly before a fire gutted a York Mills mansion under construction on Thursday morning, a group of people could be seen running along the side of the house with gas cans, new video footage obtained by CP24 shows.
Montreal
-
Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province. It also announced that non-Quebec students will be required to learn French in order to graduate.
-
Montreal-area man finds $50,000 lottery ticket digging through boxes of Christmas decorations at home
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
-
Q&A: Quebec higher education minister on tuition hikes, new French rules for English universities
Higher Education Minister Pascal Déry agreed to an interview with CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson about her new plan and to address the concerns raised by Quebec`s English universities.
Winnipeg
-
'He's vulnerable': Family of missing man makes plea for help
The family of a missing 81-year-old Winnipeg man is making a plea to the public to help find him.
-
Off-duty police officer facing impaired driving charges
An off-duty Winnipeg police officer is facing impaired driving charges.
-
Manitoba changes property tax rebates but can't yet fulfil promise on billionaires
Manitoba's NDP government is following through on one property-tax promise from its election campaign, but is not ready to act on a pledge to stop issuing rebates to billionaires.
Saskatoon
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
-
Here are the last five times Saskatoon had a brown Christmas
The lack of snow in Saskatchewan so late in December is a hot topic of conversation, but it’s not so out of the ordinary, according to weather records.
-
'Damaging': Saskatchewan high school rejects author's talk on son coming out as gay
Ruby Remenda Swanson says she never thought her hometown high school would be the only place to bar her from sharing her family's story.
Regina
-
'This is what they need to continue': REAL organization says it's at risk of having to close operations
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says without a boost in city funding, it’s at risk of having to close operations.
-
Decision to expedite Sunrise Motel investigation shot down in committee vote
A motion intended to speed up an investigation into the Ministry of Social Services' use of hotels was defeated in committee – meaning the report will not come out until December of 2024.
-
Sask. woman launches scholarship for women pursuing career in firefighting
After being a firefighter for close to 30 years, Marianne Boychuk launched a new scholarship for women wishing to pursue a career in firefighting – Marianne Boychuk Women in Firefighting.
Atlantic
-
Parents prohibited from watching Halifax youth basketball games after poor behaviour
Parents have been banned from minor basketball games this weekend due to ongoing confrontations.
-
N.S. releases five-year highway improvement plan
Nova Scotia released its five-year highway improvement plan Thursday afternoon, outlining projects coming up in the next fiscal year.
-
'This is extremely difficult': Convicted killer of N.B. teen denied parole
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared at a parole hearing in Quebec on Monday and a day later the Parole Board of Canada made the decision to deny day parole and full parole.
London
-
'Some type of cyber incident': London Public Library systems failure result of cyberattack
On Wednesday, London Public Library officials reported a major systems outage, with all their computerized services down. Now they believe they have identified the reason.
-
London Police Service: Local 9-1-1 system 'at the brink of failure'
The alarm is being sounded about the state of local 9-1-1 service.
-
How new changes to liquor sales in Ontario will impact micro-breweries
The big changes in alcohol sales in Ontario will be a challenge for smaller breweries as they try to get their product into corner stores.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murderer charged with two counts of sexual assault in North Bay
The man convicted of murdering Renee Sweeney in Sudbury is facing new charges in North Bay.
-
Fire in Thessalon destroys century-old residence
A fire on Huron Street in Thessalon on Thursday destroyed a historic residence that is more than a century old.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
Kitchener
-
'The highest levels they’ve been ever': Wastewater testing shows growing spread of COVID-19
Experts are warning the public of a potentially record-setting spread of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.
-
Microbreweries weigh in on planned convenience store beer sales
Local microbreweries are exploring what the latest provincial announcement means for them -- and they're not the only type of business in that position.
-
Family shares statement after Erin man killed in farming accident
An Erin man who died in an accident earlier this week is being remembered as “completely devoted to his family and his farm.”