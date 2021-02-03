VANCOUVER -- The privacy commissioner of British Columbia has revealed five individual police officers in the province used a controversial facial recognition service that “illegally” harvested billions of social media images.

Michael McEvoy announced the details at a teleconference with other privacy commissioners on Wednesday, the result of months of investigation and review by their offices into Clearview AI, a company notorious for stealing online pictures and selling access to them to hundreds of companies around the world.

“In British Columbia we found evidence of police forces officially taking on this technology,” he told reporters. “There were instances in, I think, five different departments across the provinces where individual officers had taken it upon themselves to do that. In our conversations with those municipal law enforcement authorities has resulted in discontinuing this technology."

Clearview AI itself had agreed to stop providing its services in July of 2020 as the federal privacy commissioner and three provincial counterparts began investigating the company.

The U.S.-based technology firm boasts it has scraped billions of images from social media and has touted its identification services to law enforcement agencies but also private companies. Clearview AI had argued that since the images were posted to social media and publicly available, users couldn’t have an expectation of privacy.

But Canada’s top privacy watchdog denounced the technology and its premise as unlawful in this country, describing the company’s defence as “preposterous.”

“What Clearview does is mass surveillance and it is illegal,” said Daniel Therrien, federal privacy commissioner. “The worst part of the argument, as far as I’m concerned is that their corporate interests should prevail over the privacy interests of the people whose images were scraped and then disclosed, so I think that’s preposterous, frankly.”

The RCMP had acknowledged using the facial recognition technology in February of last year, but insisted it was in a limited capacity for only a few months as they investigated child exploitation cases.

More information to come…