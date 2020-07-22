VANCOUVER -- An earthquake hit near the coast of Tofino, B.C., early Wednesday morning, but no tsunami warning is in place.

Initial reports from Earthquakes Canada measured the tremor at 5.1 magnitude, while the U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake as 5.4 magnitude. The USGS first reported the earthquake as 6.2 but later downgraded it.

At about 5:30 a.m., an hour after the earthquake hit, the B.C. government posted on social media that there was no tsunami threat to the coast, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Centre.

The local tremor comes hours after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Alaska. No injuries or major damage was reported, but a temporary tsunami warning was in place for residents near Kodiak.

With files from The Associated Press