

CTV News Vancouver





Another earthquake has hit the coast of B.C. near Bella Bella.

This time, the earthquake is registering at a 5.1 magnitude.

Earthquakes Canada posted to Twitter saying the earthquake happened at 5:58 a.m. on Friday, but the U.S. Geological Survey reported up to three quakes in the area over a 10-minute span.

There are no reports of damage and no tsunami is expected.

An earthquake also hit the same region on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. and there have been multiple seismic events noted by Earthquakes Canada in that area since the beginning of the month.

Meanwhile in Southern California, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake was felt on Thursday.

UPDATE: earthquake Mag=5.1 on 05 Jul at 05:58 PDT.



Details : https://t.co/idNLNBGRI7 — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) July 5, 2019

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.