Another earthquake has hit the coast of B.C. near Bella Bella.

This time, the earthquake is registering at a 5.1 magnitude. 

Earthquakes Canada posted to Twitter saying the earthquake happened at 5:58 a.m. on Friday, but the U.S. Geological Survey reported up to three quakes in the area over a 10-minute span. 

There are no reports of damage and no tsunami is expected. 

An earthquake also hit the same region on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. and there have been multiple seismic events noted by Earthquakes Canada in that area since the beginning of the month. 

Meanwhile in Southern California, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake was felt on Thursday. 

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.