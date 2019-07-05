5.1-magnitude earthquake hits coast of B.C.
Another earthquake was felt off the coast of B.C. on Friday. (Google Maps)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 6:33AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, July 5, 2019 8:48AM PDT
Another earthquake has hit the coast of B.C. near Bella Bella.
This time, the earthquake is registering at a 5.1 magnitude.
Earthquakes Canada posted to Twitter saying the earthquake happened at 5:58 a.m. on Friday, but the U.S. Geological Survey reported up to three quakes in the area over a 10-minute span.
There are no reports of damage and no tsunami is expected.
An earthquake also hit the same region on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. and there have been multiple seismic events noted by Earthquakes Canada in that area since the beginning of the month.
Meanwhile in Southern California, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake was felt on Thursday.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.