VANCOUVER -- A 47-year-old was stabbed near the Commercial Broadway SkyTrain station on Sunday, Sept. 20, say Vancouver police.

The incident took place around 12:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Safeway grocery store located on East Broadway, adjacent to the station.

“A 47-year-old woman and her husband were walking in the Safeway parking lot … when suddenly she was stabbed,” writes the Vancouver Police Department in a statement.

“The woman’s husband, along with a customer and two Safeway staff members, were able to hold the female suspect until police arrived minutes later,” it continues.

The stabbing victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and she was rushed to hospital, say the police.

Two bystanders who came to her aid also suffered “minor injuries.”

“Based on the initial investigation, the suspect did not know, or have previous contact with any of the victims,” said Vancouver Police Department Const. Jason Doucette in the VPD statement.

Police say the suspect is a 38-year-old Vancouver woman. They say she is currently in hospital “being medically assessed,” and that the investigation is ongoing.

In a phone interview, Const. Doucette told CTV News Vancouver that she would have been taken to hospital to be assessed for any physical injuries and for a psychiatric evaluation.



"Apparently ... it was quite apparent that she needed to have her mental health checked as well," he said.