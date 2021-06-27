VANCOUVER -- Environment Canada is warning that 45 of the province’s 57 weather regions are experiencing a “dangerous, long-duration” heat wave.

The heat wave is expected to last through the end of Monday in Metro Vancouver, but may continue to Thursday in other parts of the province.

The heat presents a “threat” to health and safety, according to a statement released Sunday morning by the agency, because it increases the possibility of heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke.

The temperature for Metro Vancouver is expected to range from 33 to 42 degrees, and only drop down to 18 to 21 degrees overnight.

Regions such as the Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, Nicola Valley and the Kootenays, among several other Interior regions, are in for even higher temperatures. The daytime highs in these areas are expected to range from 40 to 46 degrees and continue through to Wednesday or Thursday.

“The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” reads the warning.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia has resulted in record-breaking temperatures.”

It advises that people drink plenty of water before they feel thirsty and to shelter in a cool place during the hottest parts of the day.

“Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water,” it says.