4 Trending Products for a Spring Beauty Boost

VANCOUVER -

The cold and gloomy winter months are almost in the rear-view mirror.

Beauty and lifestyle expert Natalie Sexton joined CTV Morning Live to share four trending products for a spring beauty boost.

Elevate your Makeup Bag: L’Oreal Paris Skin paradise Water-Infused Tinted Moisturizer is a drugstore find that gives a high end makeup artist-worthy glow. The formula was created for sensitive skin and is composed of a 70 per cent water infused blend of Aloe Vera and Witch Hazel. This quenches the skin and provides a fresh glow with lightweight luminous coverage.

Brighten your Smile: Colgate Elixir Luminous White features micro polishing minerals that whitens teeth and removes surface stains. It features DreamTube packaging technology, which allows people to get every drop of toothpaste out of the tube for less product waste.

Upgrade your Skincare Routine: Sexton recommends the use of retinol. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair 0.5% Retinol Pro+ Serum targets the look of stubborn dark spots and deep wrinkles. It is a lightweight and fast absorbing serum that aims to improve the look of skin firmness and leaves skin instantly feeling softer.

Make Time for Self-Care: Avon Skin So Soft Bath Oil has a loyal fan base. It is formulated to soothe the skin and keep it hydrated. It is available in three different formulas. Jojoba Oil is the original and features a fresh herbal scent. Shea Butter has the comforting scent of vanilla and sandalwood. The Argan Oil version has a spicy floral scent.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about these spring beauty boosts.