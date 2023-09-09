4 people in hospital after serious East Vancouver crash
Four people are in hospital—two in critical condition—after a serious motor vehicle incident in East Vancouver Saturday morning.
BC Emergency Health Services said it got the call at 10:30 a.m. and sent five ambulances to the scene at Victoria Drive and East Hastings Street.
One of the patients in critical condition is suffering from life-threatening injuries, BCEHS said.
CTV News has reached out to Vancouver police and fire departments for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 2,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to reach hard-hit remote areas.
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
Coco Gauff wins the U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff set aside a so-so start and surged to her first Grand Slam title at age 19, coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to the delight of a raucous crowd that was loud from start to finish.
Canada will not recognize 'sham' Russian election results in Ukraine, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not recognize the results of elections held this week by Russian authorities in occupied parts of Ukraine.
Conservatives promise to slash deficit and interest rates, but won't provide timeline
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer insists a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre will commit to balancing the budget, eliminating the deficit, and helping bring down interest rates, but he won't say how long it will take to accomplish those goals.
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
G20 agreement reflects sharp differences over Ukraine and the rising clout of the Global South
The Group of 20 top world economies added the African Union as a member at their annual summit Saturday, and host India was able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia's war in Ukraine.
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
Vancouver Island
As cold and flu season approaches, 18 Greater Victoria elementary schools don't have a full-time custodian
Kids are back at school, bringing germs into the classroom with them — and teachers in Greater Victoria worry there's a lack of custodians to keep their schools properly clean.
Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at Vancouver Island prison
The federal correctional service says an inmate has died while in custody at a minimum-security prison on Vancouver Island. A statement from Correctional Service Canada says inmate Richard Paul Preston died on Sept. 2 at William Head Institution, west of Victoria.
Malahat highway to see overnight traffic delays through to fall, ministry says
More delays are in store for travellers on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island. The British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says repair work through the Tunnel Hill area will require single-lane alternating traffic overnight starting Sept. 11.
Calgary
Police investigating after man shot dead near front steps of northwest Calgary home
Police are investigating and continuing to search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near the front steps of a northwest Calgary home early Saturday morning.
A real fall classic: 17K cases of Girl Guide cookies arrive in Calgary
First it was the return of the pumpkin spice latte. Now another fall classic treat is back for the season.
Edmonton
Motorcyclist in serious condition following high-speed crash in southeast Edmonton
A 39-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a high-speed crash Friday night.
Man dies after hitting semi head-on in Lamont County Saturday
A man is dead after he crashed head-on into a semi on Highway 16 in Lamont County.
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public School superintendent Darrel Robertson apologized at a news conference on Friday after the board informed parents earlier this week that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
Toronto
1 person found dead in the water near Rouge Beach: paramedics
One person has been found dead in the water near Rouge Beach, Toronto paramedics say.
Mississauga restaurant to donate weekend profit to help victims of Morocco earthquake
A Moroccan restaurant in Mississauga is donating its weekend’s profit to help the victims of a powerful earthquake in Morocco that left more than 1,000 people dead.
Montreal
Montreal councillor shaken after Morocco earthquake, as Canadians try to reach family
A Montreal city councillor in Marrakech, Morocco says he's safe but shaken following a powerful earthquake Friday that killed more than 1,300 people in the North African country.
Frustration, despair at Montreal airport amid road traffic woes
The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. Traffic heading to the YUL has become the worst many have seen in recent weeks.
Senneville man dealing with long COVID says health-care system has let him down
Mitch Lafon, 55, was a high school teacher that walked kilometres a day and worked as a music journalist. He contracted COVID-19 and has become debilitated by the effects of long COVID, which, he said, the province's health-care system is failing to adequately treat.
Winnipeg
Police seek suspect in Furby shooting
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in solving a mysterious shooting incident.
‘Very disappointing’: Union surprised at Celebrations shutdown
The head of the union representing workers at Celebrations Dinner Theatre says he’s surprised the theatre decided to close its doors rather than pay employees more than minimum wage.
In pictures: Tailgating fans at the 2023 Banjo Bowl
Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders tailgate outside IG Field ahead of the nineteenth annual Banjo Bowl on Sept. 9, 2023. (Source: Daniel Halmarson, CTV News)
Saskatoon
Impaired driving collision ends with 26-year-old pedestrian killed
A man in Prince Albert is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
'It's just unmanageable, unbearable': Sask. small businesses feeling the pinch as unemployment rises for 3rd month in a row
While national job numbers have economists across Canada feeling optimistic – the story in Saskatchewan is not as uplifting. Unemployment is up for the third month in a row.
Prince Albert police asking for the public's help after resident shot during robbery
Police in Prince Albert are searching for two suspects after a resident was robbed at gunpoint and shot.
Regina
Riders clobbered in 51-6 Banjo Bowl loss
It was a tough loss for the Riders in Winnipeg as the green and white were pummelled 51-6 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Air Canada flight makes priority landing in Regina following flap malfunction
An Air Canada Rouge flight declared an emergency on Saturday while approaching Regina's International Airport.
Atlantic
Canadian forecasters watching point where hurricane Lee turns and journeys northwards
Atlantic Canadians will learn more about the track of hurricane Lee later this week, after it becomes clear where the powerful storm will begin its journey northwards.
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
Halifax Wanderers look to build permanent stadium at Wanderers Grounds site
The Halifax Wanderers want to build a permanent stadium at the historic Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax.
London
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
London police looking for suspect after woman assaulted at home
Police are requesting the public for help in identifying a suspect who assaulted a 22-year-old woman at her south London home on Friday night.
A sky-high turnout: Airshow London inspires old and new fans alike
From fighter jets, to helicopters and transport aircraft, pilots at Airshow London had a packed crowd looking skyward Friday night.
Northern Ontario
Murder investigation underway in the Sault, victim identified
What police initially deemed as a suspicious death at a John Street residence in Sault Ste. Marie is now a murder investigation.
Hwy. 144 reopens following fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious single vehicle crash where one person has died and another was seriously injured. The collision closed part of Highway 144 for several hours on Saturday near Gogama.
Kitchener
Golfers tee off to help send Waterloo Region students to post-secondary
Tees were back in the ground for KW Legacy’s ninth annual Golf for Scholarships tournament on Saturday.
Protestors and supporters welcome Premier Doug Ford to Kitchener
The premier brought his Ford Fest barbecue to Kitchener on Friday, but it wasn’t just supporters who turned out to welcome Doug Ford. Protesters lined up outside Bingemans to voice their concerns on a variety of issues from healthcare, education and the Greenbelt land swap.
Man charged after shotgun, stolen vehicle seized in Kitchener
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a stolen vehicle, a shotgun and two replica firearms from a Kitchener home.