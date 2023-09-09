4 people in hospital after serious East Vancouver crash

Four people are in hospital—two in critical condition—after a serious motor vehicle incident in East Vancouver Saturday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services said it got the call at 10:30 a.m. and sent five ambulances to the scene at Victoria Drive and East Hastings Street.

One of the patients in critical condition is suffering from life-threatening injuries, BCEHS said.

CTV News has reached out to Vancouver police and fire departments for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.