VANCOUVER -- Public health teams are working to contain four more COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, including two at private businesses.

The other two were discovered at long-term care facilities in Metro Vancouver. Fraser Health said individual staff members tested positive at Laurel Place in Surrey and Fair Haven Homes Burnaby Lodge in Burnaby.

"Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," the health authority said in a news release.

Visitors have also been temporarily banned at both facilities, and residents and staff are being screened twice per day.

The two community outbreaks were identified at the Coast Spas Manufacturing facility on 202 Street in Langley and the Pace Processing plant on 55 Avenue in Surrey.

Fraser Health said there has been evidence of "transmission among staff" at both businesses. So far, 10 employees at Pace Processing and 12 employees at Coast Spas Manufacturing have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials have ordered both locations to close as public health teams work with the operators to "strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies," Fraser Health said.

Meanwhile, another four outbreaks at health care facilities – PICS Assisted Living in Surrey, Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in Delta, Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence in Mission and Thornebridge Gardens Retirement Residence in New Westminster – have been declared over.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are 16 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities, plus two in acute care units.