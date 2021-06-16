VANCOUVER -- Four homes in North Vancouver have been evacuated and the Department of National Defence has been called in as authorities deal with a military artifact in a residential neighbourhood.

North Vancouver RCMP said on Twitter that they had closed Dollarton Highway between Roche Point Drive and Dollar Road after being notified of a "historical ordnance" that was "bought as a novelty," but may be hazardous.

Sgt. Peter DeVries, spokesperson for North Vancouver RCMP, told CTV News the item in question is a military shell of some kind, and is believed to be quite old.

The person who bought it thought it was decommissioned, but had second thoughts and contacted police, DeVries said.

Officers have evacuated four homes and secured the area around the house where the explosive is located, DeVries said, adding that police are awaiting the arrival of experts from the Canadian Armed Forces at the scene.

On Twitter, police warned the public to expect delays in the area for four hours or more.