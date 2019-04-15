Mounties in Penticton say four people are dead following a shooting spree that took place at three locations across the city Monday.

According to Supt. Ted De Jager, officers first responded reports of a possible shooting at around 10:30 a.m. in an area of the city's downtown core bordered by Eckhardt Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, and Main Street and Power Street.

The second and third locations are in a suburban area near Murray and Cornwall drives in the south of the city, he said, where three of the four deceased were found.

De Jager said a man showed up to the RCMP detachment in his black Volkswagen Jetta at around 11:27 a.m. and turned himself in. Police are searching the vehicle. It's unclear if the RCMP is looking for any other suspects.

"A thorough sweep of the area has been conducted and police have identified multiple locations in which we have several confirmed deceased victims," he said, adding that all three shooting scenes are located within a five-kilometre radius.

"Despite the immediate support from the British Columbia Ambulance Service, all victims are deceased Police are continuing to look for anyone else who might have been injured in the course of this incident."

Police have not revealed the victims' identities and De Jager said next of kin have yet to be notified.

"Our thoughts are certainly with the families of the victims and Victims Services will be provided," he said, adding that the RCMP has deployed additional resources from the Southeast District to help with the investigation including a helicopter and the detachments Emergency Response Team.

The ERT has been deployed to the area of Skaha Lake Road and Yorkton Avenue to deal with an ongoing incident, but the superintendent said it's unclear if that event is connected to the shootings.

Investigators believe all four shooting vcitims were targeted, but De Jager - who called the incident unprecedented for this area" – said they have not established a motive.

A woman at one of the scenes told Castanet there had been a shooting during which her husband was killed.

She said she believed the shooting was the result of a dispute between neighbours, but her account has not been confirmed by authorities.

Police and City of Penticton have issued an alert asking that people stay inside and avoid the areas affected by the shooting spree.

De Jager said the measure will remain in effect until police can confirm whether the Skaha Lake Road incident is connected.

Police are expected to provide another update at 4 p.m.