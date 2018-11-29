

CTV Vancouver





The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 4.2 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 km in the Peace River region.

Residents in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Taylor reported feeling the tremors around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

"I felt my house move quite violently back and forth. It shook probably six or seven times. It was a hard shake," Taylor resident Laura Prosko told CTV News. "The ground moved in one direction, and the house and walls seemed to move in the opposite direction."

There were several people who shared their experience on social media.

Earthquakes Canada told CTV later in the evening that it had contacted the BC Oil and Gas Commission to see if there's a connection to the work being done in the region, adding that it's standard practice do so with quakes that are 4.0-magnitude or more.

@emsc just felt our entire apartment building shake like the top floor was gonna fall off here in @fortstjohn in BC Canada! #earthquake ? — Autism Mom (@mdedels) November 30, 2018

@CANADAquakes Felt a rattle in Taylor/Fort St. John area tonight. — Taylor Pub. Library (@TaylorBCLibrary) November 30, 2018