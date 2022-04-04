3 women sexually assaulted in Metrotown stores over 24 hours, Burnaby RCMP say

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a string of sexual assaults that occurred within a 24-hour period near Metrotown last week.

The first victim was inside the Metrotown Superstore around 1 p.m. on Thursday, when she was allegedly slapped on the buttocks by an unknown male who then fled the area.

The incident was reported to police and officers were actively investigating when they received two additional reports of similar assaults on women near Metrotown.

Police say the second and third incidents happened around 9 a.m. on Friday.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, Burnaby RCMP says two of the three incidents occurred at the Metrotown Superstore.

"The third incident was at a smaller business in Station Square," says Cpl. Mike Kalanj. "Because of its smaller size, we aren't releasing the name of the other store at this time."

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s.

He was wearing a red V-neck Canada top with a maple leaf logo and a black hoodie or jacket with grey sleeves and dark stripes down each arm.

"Work is underway to confirm whether these incidents are linked," says Kalanj in a news release. "Burnaby RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit and High Risk Offender Unit are investigating."

Officers say information about the suspect has also been distributed to policing agencies across B.C. as they work to identify a suspect.

"Supports are being offered to the victims," says Kalanj. "In all three incidents, the suspect was not known to the victims."

Burnaby RCMP is encouraging anyone else who may have been assaulted or anyone with information to contact investigators at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 22-10704.