3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say

Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.

The blast erupted inside an abandoned building near Fourth Avenue and Dominion Street at around 7 a.m., according to the Prince George RCMP detachment.

Officials told CTV News two patients were transported to the University Hospital of Northern B.C. by ambulance and third was driven there by a member of the public.

One of the patients was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon and was "expected to be transferred to a higher level of care," a spokesperson for Northern Health told CTV News in an email statement.

"The other two patients were assessed as being in fair condition, and they will likely be admitted for further observation," the spokesperson said.

The abandoned building caught fire as a result of the explosion, and firefighters spent hours working to extinguish the flames.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said hydro power to the surrounding area was shut off during the emergency response, and that it would "remain that way for an undetermined amount of time."

Given the unfolding situation, Cooper said it was too early to speculate about whether the explosion was suspicious or accidental.

Shortly after the blast, a number of videos were shared on social media showing the fire in downtown Prince George. The RCMP has since asked anyone who recorded the incident or aftermath, including on dash cam or surveillance video, to contact investigators.

"Those videos could be very important to our investigation," Cooper said.

Authorities also closed down a square block between Third and Fourth avenues from Dominion to Queensway, and asked both drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area. It's unclear when the area could be reopened.