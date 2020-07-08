VANCOUVER -- Three people are dead after a fire broke out at a motel in Prince George Wednesday, Mounties say.

Police and fire crews were called to Victoria Street near 9th Avenue just before 9 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a portion of the building on fire. Officers closed down the area to traffic and helped evacuees while fire crews battled the blaze.

Three bodies were found inside the building around 12:30 p.m., police say.

Fire officials told police the blaze appeared to be suspicious. The cause has not been determined yet, but Prince George RCMP's serious crime section has been called to lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers.​