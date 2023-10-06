3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.

Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.

The aircraft went down near the Chilliwack Motor Inn, located about one kilometre from the Chilliwack Municipal Airport.

Pictures from the scene show a heavy presence of first responders at the property, and the plane's rudder standing upright from behind dense foliage.

The aircraft is registered to a company called SkyQuest Aviation Ltd., a flight school that operates out of Langley Regional Airport. The company declined to comment when contacted by CTV News on Friday.

According to the Canadian Civil Aircraft Register, the plane involved is a Piper PA34. It was registered in 2019 and built in 1972.

Few other details about the crash have been confirmed, including whether there was anyone else on board beyond the three occupants who died.

None of the victims' names have been released.

The Transportation Safety Board said a team of investigators has been deployed to the crash to gather details and assess what happened.