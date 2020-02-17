VANCOUVER -- A collision between three vehicles is under investigation after it led to one man being taken to hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened on Sunday at about 7 p.m. near 140th Street and 23rd Avenue. According to Surrey RCMP, a grey GMC pickup was heading south when it hit a Dodge Caravan and small, privately owned bus.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital in critical condition and Mounties said speed and impairment haven't been ruled out as possible factors yet.

There were three people in the bus and five in the van at the time. None of them were taken to hospital.

A stretch of 140th Street between 20th and 24th avenues was closed overnight, with police saying shortly after 5 a.m. Monday that it had been reopened.

"Impairment and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors in this collision," Surrey RCMP said in a news release. "The investigation is being led by the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and is in the early stages."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be sent in anonymously to Crime Stoppers.