2nd-degree murder charge laid after woman stabbed to death in New Westminster
Homicide investigators say a 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following the stabbing death of a woman in New Westminster Friday afternoon.
Officers from the New Westminster Police Department were called to the 200 block of Suzuki Street around 5:10 p.m., according to a Saturday news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
When they arrived, first responders found a 46-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She died at the scene, and IHIT was called to take over the investigation.
Homicide investigators identified the victim Saturday as New Westminster resident Kulwant Kaur. They said they hope releasing her name will help further their investigation.
The 57-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene, IHIT said. Balvir Singh, also a New Westminster resident, was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday.
“This appears to be an isolated incident between family members,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the news release.
He did not elaborate on the relationship between the suspect and victim.
“IHIT will continue to be in the area speaking to witnesses and processing the scene throughout the day," Pierotti said. "If you have information and have yet to speak with police, please contact IHIT immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.
