VANCOUVER -- Illicit drugs and more than $25,000 in cash were seized from a home in Whalley during a recent investigation, Surrey RCMP announced Monday.

Mounties said the investigation started on March 5 when members of the Community Response Unit were doing proactive patrols. The officers observed "suspicious activity consistent with drug trafficking" at a home near 114 Avenue and 124 Street, police said in a news release.

RCMP executed a search warrant on April 22 and seized plastic packages containing suspected fentanyl, hard-pressed pills and methamphetamine, as well as $25,541 in cash.

No charges have been laid yet, but a man and woman were detained at the scene and released pending a further investigation, police said.

"The illicit drug trade is a significant driver of crime in our community," said Staff Sgt. Mike Deneumoustier. "We will continue to proactively investigate illegal drug activity in our community to reduce crime and keep Surrey safe."

Mounties urge anyone who suspects drug activity in their neighbourhood to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.