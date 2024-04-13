24-year-old man killed in South Vancouver, police say

Police say they are investigating a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood.

The Vancouver Police Department says, in a brief news release, that officers were called to the vicinity of East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area.

Police then found the victim—identified as 24-year-old Chirag Antil—dead in a vehicle.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing,” the release reads.

The VPD is asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 604-717-2500.