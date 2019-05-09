

The Canadian Press





The Correctional Service of Canada says a 24-year-old inmate has died at the Matsqui Institution.

The service has not provided the cause of Nicholas Jordan Boscoe's death yesterday.

It says he was serving a sentence of two years and four months on drug trafficking and other offences.

CSC says the inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death and police and the coroner have been notified as required in the death of a prisoner.