24-year-old inmate dies at Matsqui Institution: corrections officials
The medium-security Matsqui prison in Abbotsford, B.C. on Sept. 14, 2006. (The Canadian Press / Richard Lam)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 6:25PM PDT
The Correctional Service of Canada says a 24-year-old inmate has died at the Matsqui Institution.
The service has not provided the cause of Nicholas Jordan Boscoe's death yesterday.
It says he was serving a sentence of two years and four months on drug trafficking and other offences.
CSC says the inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death and police and the coroner have been notified as required in the death of a prisoner.