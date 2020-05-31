VANCOUVER -- The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an evacuation order for 220 properties in two areas on Kootenay Lake because of flooding.

The order covers properties in the Duhamel Creek area, northeast of Nelson, and Crawford Bay.

The regional district had already declared a state of emergency because of risk of flooding in the area, and had issued an evacuation alert for nearly the entire region, with the exception of the towns of Castlegar and Nelson.

Evacuated residents are being instructed to go to the Best Western Hotel in Nelson.

"Due to COVID-19 we ask everyone to do their best to practice physical distancing and wash or sanitize their hands regularly," the regional district said in a statement.

Residents won't be permitted to return to their homes until it is safe, the regional district says.

On May 30, B.C.'s River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch alert for the Slocan River, Salmo River and surrounding tributaries.

"This means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bank full. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur," the RDCK said in a statement on its website.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for the Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake, saying that a band of thunderstorms moved up through the southern Interior Saturday night, bringing lightning, gusting winds and five to 20 millimetres of rain.

More rainstorms are expected Sunday over the Kootenay and Columbia regions, with an additional 10 to 25 millimetres of rain forecast and up to 35 millimetres "where rainfall is enhanced by morning thunderstorms," Environment Canada warned.

The storms could lead to rising rivers, downed trees, flash flooding and dangerous conditions to people if they are outside, according to Environment Canada.

The RDCK is advising anyone who lives near a river, creek or stream in the area to be prepared to evacuate on short notice.