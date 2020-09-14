VANCOUVER -- An estimated 20 train cars derailed near Hope, B.C., Monday morning, CN Rail has confirmed.

CN crews were on scene, but the company says there weren't any injuries, fires or dangerous goods reportedly involved.

"CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and thanks the first responders present at the scene," CN Rail said in an emailed statement.

"The cause of the incident is under investigation."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.