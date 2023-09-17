2 victims seriously injured in Abbotsford stabbing: police

Three people—two victims and a suspect—were taken to hospital after a stabbing in an apartment complex in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to police.

The Abbotsford Police Department said it was called to the 1900 block of McCallum Road just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims with “what appeared to be serious and life-threatening stab wounds,” a news release from AbbyPD reads.

Police, firefighters and paramedics performed “life-sustaining measures” on the victims before they were taken to hospital.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, one person was flown from the scene in an air ambulance.

Police said they quickly found the suspect, who was arrested and taken to hospital with apparent self-inflicted injuries.

On Saturday night, Cst. Art Stele with AbbyPD told CTV News that nobody died in the incident, but there is no word on the current condition of the victims nor the suspect.

AbbyPD said its Major Crime Unit is now investigating, and that the stabbing appears to be targeted. Police said there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-859-5225.