2 Vancouver groups say they were rejected by Lunar New Year parade

Two Vancouver-based organizations say they were rejected from taking part in this year’s Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown.

Chinatown Together and Vancouver Lunar New Year For All, told CTV News they were both invited to apply to participate by the Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration Committee. After applying in January, both received emails stating they had been denied, and needed to show documentation they were registered non-profits.

Melody Ma, a co-founder with Chinatown Together said this requirement was never communicated on the application form or included in the rules and regulations. Ma said she submitted the requested forms, the group was approved, and then days later, the decision was rescinded.

“We were disappointed, we were disheartened and shocked,” Ma said.

‘Political activism’

The rejection email from the Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration Committee – a group made up of six organizations including the Chinese Benevolent Association of Vancouver, said, “While your passion for advocacy has been recognized, it is essential to underscore that political activism finds no place within the spirit of this event.”

Ma said there was nothing political about the group wanting to be included in the event. She said members had spent hours sewing banners with the words, “Chinatown Together,” and “Embracing Rainbows.”

“Many of us have a strong connection to the Chinatown parade,” Ma said. “It has a significant place in our heart.”

Ma grew up dancing in the parade as one of Mimi Ho’s Strathcona Chinese dancers.

“Finding out that, as an adult, I can’t participate in the parade and we are banned from marching on baseless accusations, is really disappointing," she said.

CTV News reached out to the Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration Committee numerous times for comment, but a response was not received before deadline.

‘It just feels really frustrating’

Pearl Wong, an organizer with Vancouver Lunar New Year For All – which was also denied – said the group was created due to a lack of LGBTQ representation.

“We thought it would be nice to have that, as Queer and Trans people who are also of Asian heritage,” Wong said. “We wanted a group that was by us and for us.”

Wong said the committee’s non-profit regulation was never relayed to organizers or outlined in the application. Ultimately, Wong said due to timing they weren’t able to apply for non-profit status and had to bow out of being in the parade. They said they followed up with the committee for clarification into the decision, but no answer was provided.

“Lunar New Year is a festival of coming together, of being together with family and community, and so for them to put these gates behind folks, it just feels really frustrating to see that happen,” they said.

The parade is set to take place Sunday and is one of the largest celebrations in the community, drawing thousands of people.

Ma and Wong said they still plan on attending, even as spectators. Ma added that since receiving the news about the rejection, dozens of people plan to show up in solidarity Sunday for the group to celebrate what the event is all about – community.

“Chinatown’s sustainability and the sustainability of this culture really depends on its youth and young people to continue these traditions like the Chinatown parade,” Ma said.