2 taken to hospital after small plane crash in B.C. provincial park

Two people were taken to hospital following a small plane crash in a Metro Vancouver provincial park Thursday afternoon.

Mounties said the plane "made contact with the water" of Alouette Lake, located in Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge.

The pilot then lost control of the aircraft, police said.

Fortunately, the two people who'd been in the plane were found by nearby boaters a short time after the crash.

A witness told CTV News that it appeared were assisted by kayakers and a man who was boating on the lake at the time. He said he saw a man and woman wrapped in blankets on the lakeshore, with kayaks and a small boat nearby.

He said the pair was taken by boat down the lake to a waiting air ambulance.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News it had dispatched five ground ambulances, a paramedic supervisor and a helicopter to Alouette Lake. The local RCMP detachment sent officers, another helicopter and its emergency response team.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m., according to officials, who said later that both patients were in stable condition.

The federal Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.

