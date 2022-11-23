2 suspects remain at large after violent crime spree at Port Coquitlam car dealership
RCMP are on the hunt for two suspects in a violent crime spree that began in Port Coquitlam Tuesday afternoon.
It started with a robbery at a car dealership and escalated to a shootout on Highway 1, snarling traffic and terrifying commuters.
Coquitlam RCMP say they were called to a car dealership near Lougheed Highway and Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam at 3:40 p.m.
Investigators say four armed suspects stole a vehicle and fled.
“The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle before there was an exchange of gunfire with responding officers,” wrote Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in Copquitlam RCMP’s news release late Tuesday.
Hodgins says neither the suspects or responding officers were shot.
“It is unknown at this time if the outstanding suspects were injured,” wrote Hodgins.
The stolen vehicle crashed on Highway 1 near the King Edward overpass, where the suspects fled on foot.
One was located on scene and arrested.
A witness captured video of part of the pursuit from the Lougheed Acura dealership at about 4 p.m.
In it, an officer can be seen firing his gun at a man who was running away from police down the highway.
“There was at least one or two police officers in pursuit. They shot three shots ‘bang, bang, bang’ and the suspect kept running. It was a terrifying experience. I was so scared for everyone in the traffic, like it was full traffic hour,” said Randeep Kang, who captured the video.
Kang says he watched the suspect try and steal another vehicle as he fled.
“The guy they were chasing tried to hijack a different vehicle in a truck, a delivery truck just prior to that video. So he tried to get into the truck. The guy kind of fended them off,” explained Kang.
He described the situation as nerve wracking and intense.
“It happened so fast, but it was definitely like I was scared for everybody there and given the suspect was coming in our direction,” said Kang. “What you do right? Do you try to stop him? Do you run? Do you hide?”
Another witness told CTV News one of the suspects drove into him near Colony Farm.
He says the large garbage truck he was driving was struck with such force it suffered significant damage.
The caller also told CTV News it was like a scene out of a movie, with a massive path of destruction involving at least six cars.
He believes unsuspecting drivers were hurt in what he described as a series of hit and runs.
Police say another suspect carjacked a nearby vehicle before fleeing to Surrey, but was eventually arrested.
“Police are actively searching for two outstanding suspects,” wrote Hodgins.
RCMP have not released a description of the suspects or said which direction they have fled in.
Police from multiple agencies, including members of the RCMP’s emergency response team were involved.
In other video posted to social media, heavily armed officers could be seen weaving in and out of stalled traffic on foot as the pursuit took place.
“This was a very dynamic investigation with multiple crime scenes which required additional assistance from numerous jurisdictions,” said Hodgins.
The situation snarled traffic in several key commuter routes for hours and led to the closure of a number of SkyTrain stations.
Anyone who witnessed any of the crime spree or may have video footage is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, and quote file number 2022-30931.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Mary Cranston and Spencer Harwood
