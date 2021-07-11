VANCOUVER -- A suspect has been arrested after two people were stabbed in North Delta early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Delta Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to "a disturbance" at Gunderson Park shortly after 4 a.m.

When they arrived, police found two people who had been stabbed. One of them was suffering from serious - but not life-threatening - injuries and the other from injuries that "are believed to be minor," police said.

Officers soon located the suspect, who was arrested and remains in custody, according to police.

Delta police did not provide ages or genders for either the suspect or the victims, but said the trio were all Delta residents who knew each other.

Police said they believe the incident was targeted and isolated, and is not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.