2 sent to hospital after Surrey house fire

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a home in Surrey Tuesday morning.

Surrey Fire Service Acting Assistant Chief Jerry Siggs says the blaze near 129A Street and 69 Avenue was a second alarm, requiring 26 firefighters to fight the flames.

No details on the people's conditions were available, but they were take to hospital after being assessed by paramedics on the scene, according to Siggs.

Video from the scene shows melted vinyl siding and charred window frames o the upper level.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.