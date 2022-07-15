2 rescued from sinking boat in Fraser River near New Westminster, police say

Two people were rescued from a sinking boat on the Fraser River Thursday, according to New Westminster police.

The New Westminster Police Department said in a news release Friday that it had received a call from a resident at the edge of the river who said they could hear people yelling for help.

The department dispatched its police boat and requested assistance from the Coast Guard and RCMP's Air One helicopter.

On the water, officers soon located a boat that had sustained "significant damage," the NWPD said.

Two people were aboard the boat and in need of medical care, police said, adding that officers co-ordinated with BC Ambulance to have paramedics meet the boat at a nearby dock.

Police guided the sinking vessel to the dock, where the two people on board were given medical treatment and one was transported to hospital.

“Considering the boat was slowly sinking, we’re thankful that (NWPD boat) Shaw-1 was deployed in this rescue," said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Justine Thom, in the release.

"A special thanks to the person who heard the calls for help and dialed 911," Thom added. "Thanks to their quick thinking and the work of patrol officers, these people are now recovering in the care of family.”

Police said they were unable to determine the cause of the damage to the vessel, but they don't believe impaired boating was a factor.