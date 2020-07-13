VANCOUVER -- Health authorities in B.C.'s Interior are issuing a warning after two employees at an Okanagan farm tested positive for the coronavirus Monday.

The cases were detected at Krazy Cherry Fruit Company in Oliver. Interior Health said the risk of exposure to the public regarding this farm is considered to be low.

"One case is self-isolating at home in the community, while the second individual – a temporary foreign worker (TFW) – is isolating in a location off the farm," health authorities said in a news release.

They added that at this time, they do not believe the two cases are connected.

Interior Health issued an isolation order for the farm, which applies to all of its 36 temporary foreign workers and nine other employees.

"Individuals are restricted from leaving while further testing and an investigation takes place," they said.

They're also restricting access to the farm, with the exception of deliveries containing essential supplies.

The cause of the test-positive cases has not been determined but health authorities said it appears both individuals were exposed to the virus in B.C.

"The TFW went through the 14 day self-isolation program and tested negative for COVID-19 before starting to work at the farm," health authorities said.

Interior Health is also reminding the general public to properly rinse their produce before consumption and to wash their hands with soap and water before and after eating.