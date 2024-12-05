2 men arrested, 3rd suspect at large after targeted shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.

Two men were arrested and a third suspect remains at large after what police described as a targeted shooting Thursday morning outside a home in Abbotsford, B.C.

The Abbotsford Police Department says officers were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Holly Street at 7:42 a.m. after multiple gunshots were fired at the home.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to a police statement, which said the suspects fled the scene in a red sedan before officers arrived.

Just before 8 a.m., while police were investigating the shooting, a vehicle fire was reported at the nearby Bradner Road rest area, which was closed at the time.

"Officers arrived and learned from witnesses that individuals were seen running from what is believed to be the suspect vehicle," the Abbotsford police said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "A containment operation was set up, leading to a significant police presence in the area."

Police dogs were brought to the scene to help search for the suspects, resulting in officers locating and arresting two men, the police department said.

"Investigators believe that a third suspect remains outstanding and was last seen in the area of Highway 1 and Bradner Road," according to the statement.

Officers from the department's major crimes unit were leading the investigation and the manhunt for the third suspect.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with video from the scene of the shooting or the vehicle fire to contact police.