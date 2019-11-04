

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Two people killed in a hit-and-run crash in Kamloops on Sunday have been identified as international students at Thompson Rivers University.

The president of the school, Brett Fairbarn, said in a statement the two other people injured in the crash were also TRU students. One was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other had non-life threatening injuries.

"Our deepest thoughts are with their families and loved ones, and on behalf of TRU, I offer our condolences," said Fairbairn in the statement. "As these were international students and alumni, our concern is also for our colleagues at TRU World. We grieve with them, along with others—friends, classmates and professors."

TRU World is the university's international education centre.

The two students were killed when a car and a pickup truck collided shortly before 1:40 a.m. on 1st Avenue near Battle Street in Kamloops. RCMP said the two students who died were both men in their 20s.

Mounties said in a press release the driver of the pickup truck left the area. Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, media relations officer for Kamloops RCMP, told CTV News the driver fled on foot.

The owner of the pickup truck was later arrested, but Mounties have not said whether he was actually driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Kamloops RCMP said in a statement Monday the registered owner of the truck was released on Sunday "with no charges at this time."

Kamloops RCMP are still asking for witnesses to the collision to come forward and said they are specifically interested in speaking to a woman who was on foot at the scene and then left shortly after the crash happened.

Kamloops RCMP's Serious Crime Unit, the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services and Forensic Identification team are continuing to investigate the crash. The BC Coroner's Service is also conducting its own fact-finding investigation to the deaths.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

TRU will be offering counselling services for students, faculty and staff. The school says they will not be disclosing any personal information about the people involved in the crash out of respect for the privacy of their families. The RCMP also said police and the coroner will not be confirming or releasing the identities "due to the privacy of the deceased."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday