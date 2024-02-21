2 injured, 1 critically in double stabbing at Guildford Town Centre

Two people are in hospital after being stabbed at Guildford Town Centre Mall in Surrey Wednesday evening, according to police.

The Surrey RCMP said the call came in just after 6 p.m., and arriving officers found a 40-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man suffering from stab wounds at the mall.

“Initial investigation revealed there was a confrontation between the victims and a single male aggressor,” the detachment wrote in a news release.

“The investigation is still in the very early stages and it is unknown if there is any prior relationship between the victims and the subject, or if this incident was targeted,” Mounties continued.

Both victims were taken to hospital, where the woman remains in critical condition and the man is stable, police said.

Mounties did not say if any suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information or video from the area between 6 and 6:20 p.m. is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.