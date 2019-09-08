

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating after a car somehow ended up in the Fraser River Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the scene at the far south end of Fraser Street, past East Kent Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A Coast Guard hovercraft also responded to the scene from the water, and crews worked for a few hours to remove the four-door sedan from the river.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, police said.