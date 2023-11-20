2 in car that crashed into tree near UBC weren't wearing seatbelts: RCMP

Three people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire near the University of British Columbia in the early hours of Monday morning.

Paramedics said the call came in at 3:08 a.m. for a motor vehicle incident near West 16th Avenue and Binning Road.

There were three young men in their 20s in the car, Cpl. Ian Sim with the University RCMP told CTV News.

Only one was wearing a seatbelt, he added.

Sim said bystanders pulled two of the men out of the car just before it went up in flames.

All three occupants were taken to hospital, though there have been conflicting reports about the extent of their injuries. BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News two of the patients were in critical condition, though the RCMP said none of the occupants suffered life-threatening injuries.

Mounties believe alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called in to investigate, and West 16th Avenue was shut down in both directions between Blanca Street and Westbrook Mall.