2 found dead in Richmond residence, homicide investigators called

Mounties in Richmond say homicide investigators have been called in after the discovery of two bodies inside a home in the city Thursday night.

In a brief statement Friday, Richmond RCMP said frontline officers were called to the home in the 6200 block of Goldsmith Drive around 10:30 p.m. for "a report of a suspicious circumstance."

Police did not elaborate on what made the situation suspicious.

When they arrived, officers found two people dead inside the home, police said, adding that the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the scene.

IHIT and Richmond RCMP are working "to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident," police said, asserting that no further information could be provided in their news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact IHIT by calling 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.