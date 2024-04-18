VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 earthquakes recorded west of Vancouver Island

    Earthquakes were recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island on April 17, 2024. (Earthquakes Canada) Earthquakes were recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island on April 17, 2024. (Earthquakes Canada)
    Two earthquakes were recorded west of Vancouver Island Wednesday, about 190 kilometres away from Port Alice.

    Earthquakes Canada said the first was recorded at about 2:45 p.m. and measured 4.8 magnitude. The federal agency said there were no reports of damage, and none would be expected, because of its location and size.

    Three people submitted reports to Earthquakes Canada saying they felt the event, but all gave ratings that the intensity was "weak."

    Just over nine hours later, another earthquake was recorded in the same area. The second, which happened just after 11 p.m., measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. No reports that anyone feeling the event were filed with Earthquakes Canada.

    Tsunamis weren't expected from either earthquake.

    The last earthquake recorded in the province happened over the weekend. On Saturday, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake was reported 81 kilometres outside of Fort St. John. No damage was recorded, but the shake was felt in Wonowon, and two dozen people filed reports with the federal agency. While eight people said the intensity was "light," seven said it was "moderate" and eight more described what they felt as "strong." 

