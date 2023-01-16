2 drivers ticketed more than $1.5K after racing, crashing BMWs: North Vancouver RCMP

Two men in their 20s are facing more than $1,500 in fines after they were caught driving luxury vehicles at excessive speeds down Highway 1 over the weekend, according to North Vancouver RCMP.

Mounties say members of their traffic unit were conducting speed enforcement on Westview Drive around midnight on Sunday when they observed two high-end BMWs racing eastbound.

“Using a speed measuring device, officers determined both vehicles were travelling at 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone,” North Vancouver RCMP wrote in a news release Monday.

It goes on to explain that officers followed the speeding vehicles to the Lloyd Avenue exit, where the drivers crashed into street poles and concrete barriers.

Both of the men were issued tickets for excessive speed and driving “without due care and attention.”

Their vehicles have been impounded for seven days, although police suspect the BMWs may be written off due to the extent of damage.

None of the occupants, or anyone else in the area was injured, according to Const. Mansoor Sahak, who said in Monday’s release that speed remains the number one cause of death on roadways.

“We are committed more than ever to stopping irresponsible drivers through enforcement and education,” said Sahak.