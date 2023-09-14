2 dead after possible 'neighbour dispute' in Chilliwack, homicide investigators say

Chilliwack RCMP respond to a double-homicide on Chilliwack Lake Road discovered on Sept. 13, 2023. Chilliwack RCMP respond to a double-homicide on Chilliwack Lake Road discovered on Sept. 13, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News